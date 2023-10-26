LKQ Reports Revenue of $3.6 Billion for Third Quarter 2023

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) today reported revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $3.6 billion, an increase of 15.0% compared to $3.1 billion for the third quarter of 2022. Parts and services organic revenue increased 3.0% during the quarter and 4.3% on a per day basis. Foreign exchange rates increased revenue by 3.6% and the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures increased revenue by 10.5% year over year, for a total parts and services revenue increase of 17.1%. Other revenue for the third quarter of 2023 fell 17.5% primarily due to weaker commodity prices relative to the same period in