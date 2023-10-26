Auto Insurers Improve Customer Satisfaction with Claims Process

Insurers managed customer expectations as repair cycle times double in two years according to J.D. Power. Amica Mutual ranks highest for second consecutive year.

Long repair shop backlogs and lingering parts shortages have caused the average auto insurance repair cycle time to reach 23.1 days in 2023, up 6.2 days from 2022 and more than double the average repair time in 2021. According to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, released today, that long delay has not adversely affected customer satisfaction. Surprisingly, customer satisfaction with the auto insurance claims process improves this year, thanks to concerted efforts