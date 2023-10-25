Troy Mason Named Senior Vice President at Caliber Auto Glass

Former TechnaGlass executive to lead auto glass operations and expansion.

The Caliber family of brands, including Caliber Collision, Caliber Auto Glass and Caliber Auto Care, welcomed Troy Mason as the new SVP for Caliber Auto Glass. In this role, Mason will oversee all brand operations, including business expansion, go-to-market strategies and customer experience.

Caliber Auto Glass offers comprehensive repair and replacement services for damaged glass and windshields and expert diagnostic and calibration services and currently serves 23 states.

Mason was most recently as the president and CEO of TechnaGlass Inc. for