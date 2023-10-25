Southeast Collision Conference Scheduled for May 16-18 in North Carolina

The Carolinas Collision Association (CCA) and the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA) announced the 3rd annual Southeast Collision Conference (SCC) on May 16-18, 2024 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C.

As with last year, SCC will have national-level contributors taking part in the events. The Conference is intended to move annually between the two regions to serve as many shops as possible, year over year.

“The combination of our associations was an exponential expansion for the Southeast Collision Conference,” says CCA President and Director of Fixed Operations of K&M Collision, Kyle Bradshaw. “We will continue to work