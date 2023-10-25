CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Southeast Collision Conference Scheduled for May 16-18 in North Carolina

Southeast Collision Conference Scheduled for May 16-18 in North Carolina

By Leave a Comment

The Carolinas Collision Association (CCA) and the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA) announced the 3rd annual Southeast Collision Conference (SCC) on May 16-18, 2024 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C.

As with last year, SCC will have national-level contributors taking part in the events. The Conference is intended to move annually between the two regions to serve as many shops as possible, year over year.

“The combination of our associations was an exponential expansion for the Southeast Collision Conference,” says CCA President and Director of Fixed Operations of K&M Collision, Kyle Bradshaw. “We will continue to work

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey