Opus IVS Launches ADAS Map

Opus IVS announced the introduction of ADAS Map, a comprehensive software platform designed to identify Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) systems, their components, precise component locations, necessary calibrations, and the underlying reasons for these calibrations.

This state-of-the-art technology automatically reviews CCC or Mitchell estimates and provides a detailed presentation of a specific vehicle’s ADAS requirements. Seamlessly integrated with CCC, Mitchell, Opus IVS DriveSafe, and the Opus IVS CoPilot platforms, ADAS Map streamlines the entire calibration process.

One of the key features of ADAS Map is its automated reporting system, which swiftly places pertinent information in the CCC attachments tab, ensuring