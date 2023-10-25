CAWA and TechForce Foundation Partner to Grow Technician Workforce

CAWA and TechForce Foundation have formed a new strategic alliance to address the growth and support of America’s skilled technician workforce. The two not-for-profit organizations will collaborate and share resources to promote the technician profession with young people, connect industry volunteers with future techs and tech school programs, and spotlight the importance of respecting techs who keep America rolling.

“Our country needs skilled, qualified automotive technicians to keep our lives moving. Students who love problem-solving and working with their hands are longing to find an education and career that fits. For many, a 4-year university isn’t the path they want