Michael Sieger Joins Crash Champions Board of Directors

Former Progressive claims president to support national collision repair facility operator’s strategic growth.

Crash Champions, LLC announced today the appointment of Michael Sieger to its Board of Directors.

Sieger joins Crash Champions following a three-decade career at The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) where he most recently served as Claims President from 2015 until his retirement in January 2022. At Progressive, Sieger was responsible for overall claims strategy and led the organization through significant growth during his tenure.

“We are proud to welcome Mike to Crash Champions’ Board of Directors,” said