Stephen Deane Named Chief Claims Officer at The Hartford

The Hartford has appointed Stephen Deane chief claims officer effective Nov. 6. Deane will report directly to John Kinney, head of Claims and Operations, and will be a member of The Hartford’s executive leadership team. He succeeds Mary Nasenbenny, who will retire at the end of 2023.

The Hartford is the 17 largest private passenger auto insurer in the U.S. with over $1.9 billion in premiums written in 2022.

“We are thrilled that Steve is returning to The Hartford,” said Kinney. “His outstanding industry experience, established relationships at The Hartford and