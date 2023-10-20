CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / GEICO Reported to Lay Off 6% of Workforce

GEICO Reported to Lay Off 6% of Workforce

By Leave a Comment

GEICO, the third largest private passenger auto insurance company in the U.S., is reported to have announced to employees that it will lay off 2000 employees or about 6% of its staff.

GECIOThe announcement came in a letter from Todd Combs, GEICO’s CEO, announcing that the company was making the move to better position itself for profitability and growth.

According to the letter shared on social media, Combs said, “We have seen significant changes to our company over the past few years, and we have evolved our business practices to help address a very difficult period across the industry. Levels

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey