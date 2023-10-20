GEICO Reported to Lay Off 6% of Workforce

GEICO, the third largest private passenger auto insurance company in the U.S., is reported to have announced to employees that it will lay off 2000 employees or about 6% of its staff.

The announcement came in a letter from Todd Combs, GEICO’s CEO, announcing that the company was making the move to better position itself for profitability and growth.

According to the letter shared on social media, Combs said, “We have seen significant changes to our company over the past few years, and we have evolved our business practices to help address a very difficult period across the industry. Levels