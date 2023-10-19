CollisionWeek

Neal Guthrie Named VP Customer Support and Aftersales at BMW of North America

BMW of North America announced the appointment of Neal Guthrie as the company’s next Vice President, Customer Support and Aftersales. Guthrie will assume responsibility for customer service operations, technical services, parts logistics, warranties, vehicle distribution centers and the BMW Group University program when he succeeds Claus Eberhart on November 1, 2023. Eberhart will retire at the end of the year after 26 years with the company.

Guthrie began his career with The BMW Group at Plant Spartanburg 1999 and went on to hold several positions

