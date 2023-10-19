Neal Guthrie Named VP Customer Support and Aftersales at BMW of North America

BMW of North America announced the appointment of Neal Guthrie as the company’s next Vice President, Customer Support and Aftersales. Guthrie will assume responsibility for customer service operations, technical services, parts logistics, warranties, vehicle distribution centers and the BMW Group University program when he succeeds Claus Eberhart on November 1, 2023. Eberhart will retire at the end of the year after 26 years with the company.
Guthrie began his career with The BMW Group at Plant Spartanburg 1999 and went on to hold several positions
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.