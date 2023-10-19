Cruise, GM and Honda to Bring Driverless Ridehail Service to Japan

Cruise, alongside GM and Honda, has entered into a memorandum of understanding to establish a new joint venture (JV) to provide driverless ridehail service in Japan starting in early 2026.

“There is an important and growing societal need for safe and accessible transportation in Japan that autonomous vehicles can provide a solution for,” said Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt. “In addition to societal impact, the business opportunity is also exciting, as Japan represents one of the largest potential autonomous vehicle ridehail markets in the world, with many dense, highly populated cities that have high