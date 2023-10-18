KPA Acquires ComplyNet

KPA, the provider of Environmental Health, and Safety (EHS) and Sales, Finance, and Insurance solutions, announced its acquisition of ComplyNet, a dealer compliance software company. ComplyNet provides end-to-end compliance software, encompassing Privacy and Safeguards (P&S), EHS, and Sales F&I and Advertising, designed for dealers in automotive, RV, power sports, marine, and other adjacent automotive segments.

“As two very well-established, leading organizations with more than 65 combined years of serving the automotive compliance market, KPA and ComplyNet share a vision to provide dealers with compliance software solutions that will reduce workplace injury, avoid compliance violations, and reduce business risk in all