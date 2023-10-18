CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize Recognizes Trade School Instructors for Teaching Excellence

Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize Recognizes Trade School Instructors for Teaching Excellence

By Leave a Comment

SkillsUSA instructors are among 25 outstanding teachers and teacher teams from 17 states who are winners for the 2023 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. In total, these educators shared $1.5 million in cash awards.

The Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence was started in 2017 by Eric Smidt, owner and founder of Harbor Freight Tools. “We are thrilled to announce our newest group of 25 prizewinning teachers,” Smidt said. “They’ll join the more than 100 teachers across America who are now part of a tight network of outstanding teachers who are working together

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey