Autel Donates $162,000 in ADAS Calibration Equipment to Collision Repair School Programs

Partners with Collision Repair Education Foundation to help eight collision repair school programs across the U.S.

Autel has partnered with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) to donate an Autel Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Calibration Package to eight U.S. collision repair school programs.

Autel is grateful to CREF for allowing the company to be a part of the learning process of future technicians through our tools.

The Autel IA800 Lane Departure Warning (LDW) ADAS Calibration Package includes an IA800 ADAS Optical Positioning Frame System, LDW targets and patterns for 20 vehicle brands, a MaxiSYS 909 tablet with ADAS calibration software, a VCI/J2534 pass-thru programming device, and a full-color, 244-page Autel Academy ADAS training manual.

“On behalf of the collision school programs that CREF works to support, I would like to thank and recognize Autel for this incredible ADAS equipment donation. As instructors face challenging program budgets, it’s through our industry partners that we are able to help invest in their programs and ensure that these schools have up-to-date equipment and technology for their students’ technical education. We look forward to this collaboration with Autel and connecting them with collision instructors so that students are better trained and prepared for employment within the industry, ” said CREF Executive Director Brandon Eckenrode.