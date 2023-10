William Fawcett Named Maryland’s Associate Commissioner for Property and Casualty

Maryland Insurance Administration Commissioner Kathleen A. Birrane has appointed William Fawcett as associate commissioner for property and casualty for the Maryland Insurance Administration.

Fawcett will oversee the Insurance Administration’s Property and Casualty Division, which comprises a rates and forms review unit and a complaints unit. By law, all insurance companies that sell property, casualty, surety, mortgage guaranty, or title insurance, are required to file with the commissioner all policy forms, endorsements, rates, rating plans, rating rules and amendments to these items. The rates and forms