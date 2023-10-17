Tractable and PartsTrader Announce Strategic Partnership

Partnership will combine Tractable’s AI with PartsTrader’s auto parts data.

PartsTrader and Tractable have formed a strategic partnership to bolster how the industry uses AI to process claims. The collaboration will launch with the integration of PartsTrader’s historical parts price data into Tractable’s Auto Reviewer solution, enabling insurers to automate and optimize the review of subrogation claims to ensure repair costs are both accurate and fair.

The partnership between PartsTrader and Tractable enables a more deeply collaborative repair ecosystem that leverages the latest technology and most comprehensive data available. In the coming months, the companies will collaborate on additional product