Fix Network Expands Automotive Glass Apprenticeship Program in Montana

The Fix Network continues to expand the reach of its Automotive Glass Apprenticeship Program with opportunities in Washington State, Oregon and now Montana.

The Fix Network Apprenticeship Program (FNAP) began in November 2022 as the first Automotive Glass Apprenticeship of its kind in the United States. The program, run through Fix Network’s Speedy Glass USA shops, focuses on training and certifying individuals in automotive glass repair and replacement services. The program aims to attract those interested in building a career in the skilled trades.

“As vehicles become more advanced and technology-focused, the demand for skilled technicians has never been greater,”