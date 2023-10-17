EPA Excludes Motor Vehicle AC Fluid Recovery from Final Ruling on Hydrofluorocarbons

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) reported that the EPA released its final rulemaking on the Phasedown of Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs): Management of Certain Hydrofluorocarbons and Substitutes under Section (h) of the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act of 2020. Notably for automotive repairers, the regulation excludes any mention of the recovery/recycling/reclamation of MVAC (motor vehicle air conditioner) refrigerant fluids.

The preamble to the final ruling explicitly states:

“…even though the [American Innovation and Manufacturing] Act grants EPA broad authority to achieve a full transition from regulated substances in a sector or subsector, there are many actions not included within the scope of