AIA Canada Advocates for Right to Repair Legislation on Parliament Hill

Today, AIA Canada members engaged with Members of Parliament (MPs) and key political figures from across the country to advocate for the right to repair, and the importance of Bill C-244 as a stepping stone, and the need for standalone legislation for the auto care industry.

AIA Canada asked MPs, and will continue to do so, is to grant Canadian consumers the power of choice when it comes to auto care.

According to the association, that represents both suppliers and repair facilities, when it comes to servicing and repairing modern vehicles, access to the vehicle’s diagnostic data is vital. Automakers