Progressive Reports Personal Auto Policies in Force Down Slightly Month-Over-Month in September

Total personal auto policies in force are just 10,000 lower for the month but remain up 12% from last year. Net written premiums up 22% year-over-year.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) reported its total personal auto insurance policies in force were 19,518,600 in September, down 0.5% from 19,527,800 in August. September’s policies in force represent an increase of 12 % from 17,424,100 in September 2022.

While up on an annual basis, the dramatic growth in Progressive’s policies in force has stopped. Progressive auto insurance policies in force peaked at 19,666,500 in May, up 14.3% over May 2022. June’s result, though slightly