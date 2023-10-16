CollisionWeek

EPA Fines Safety-Kleen for Hazardous Waste Violations in Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska

Safety-Kleen Systems Inc. will pay a $95,781 civil penalty to resolve alleged violations of the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, which is the federal law that requires safe handling of hazardous wastes.

“Mismanagement of hazardous waste threatens human health and the environment,” said David Cozad, director of EPA Region 7’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “EPA is committed to protecting communities from harmful chemical waste releases and leveling the playing field for companies that comply with the law.”

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Safety-Kleen is a nationwide provider of environmental services and operates permitted hazardous waste

