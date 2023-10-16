CollisionWeek

Classic Collision Acquires New Collision Repair Center in South Florida

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Frank’s Collision Repair in Opa-locka, Fla.

Classic Collision Inc. logoFrank’s Collision was a family-owned center servicing Miami-Dade County for 33 years.

“Our mission has been to provide our customers and insurance partners with superior service and outstanding repairs and know that Classic Collision operates on high standards,” stated Franciso Hernandez, former owner of Frank’s Collision.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Frank’s Collision team to the Classic Family. We recognize their high service standards and look forward to advancing that in our South Florida market,” states Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision.

Classic Collision operates 241

