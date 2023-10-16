AASP/NJ’s October 25 Annual Meeting to Feature Legendary Comedian Rich Vos

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ). Annual Meeting, set for Wednesday, October 25 at Gran Centurions in Clark, NJ and beginning at 6pm, featuring a special appearance by legendary New Jersey comedian Rich Vos.

Registration for the event is available online.

With the successful return of last month’s Annual Lou Scoras Golf Outing, multiple well-received educational seminars and yet another hugely successful NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show under its belt, there is much to celebrate at AASP/NJ’s Annual Meeting this year.

As is tradition, AASP/NJ’s Annual Meeting sets out to bring the automotive community together for a night of camaraderie, recognition and fun, and this year will deliver all that and more! AASP/NJ is excited to welcome Rich Vos, who has made over 100 television appearances on a variety of channels, including HBO, HBO Max, Netflix, Showtime, Starz and Comedy Central. He was a regular guest on the Opie & Anthony radio show and has produced and starred in documentaries, served as a writer for the Academy Awards and hosted Woodstock 99, among other events. He also hosts the hit podcast “My Wife Hates Me” with his comedian wife Bonnie McFarlane.

“This is a great opportunity to get together with fellow members, sit back, relax and have some laughs,” suggests AASP/NJ Collision Chairman Dennis Cataldo, Jr. “I have been a fan of Rich Vos for more than 20 years. He’s hysterical! I’m very excited he’s doing this show for us, and I encourage everyone to come out, unwind and enjoy a fun night with AASP/NJ.”

AASP/NJ will also conduct its annual Board of Directors elections during this event, which will be followed by additional celebratory moments including the presentation of the 2023 Russ Robson Scholarship Award, which is given annually to an up-and-coming employee of a member shop and the Stan Wilson/New Jersey Automotive Body Shop of the Year Award, which will be given to a member shop that has made outstanding contributions to the association and the industry at-large, to name a few.

Member shops in good standing pay one fee of $35 to attend, while non-members pay $75 each. Dinner will be included.

“To go to a club and see Rich Vos would cost you at least $100 per person,” Cataldo adds. “At our annual meeting not only will you get a chance to see a legendary comic but also enjoy a full dinner, have some drinks and hang out with your peers. It’s a no-brainer.”