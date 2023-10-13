Opus IVS Announces Key Sales and Operational Executive Changes

Opus IVS announced changes in the company’s sales and operational leadership team to further enhance its global market presence.

Bill O’Brien, previously the VP of Global Mechanical Diagnostic Sales, will now serve as the Executive Director of Global Development. Throughout his career, O’Brien has consistently demonstrated an exceptional ability to identify strategic customers, secure significant deals, and cultivate industry partnerships that enhance market presence. In this strategic position, he will engage proactively with global customers, networks, and industry stakeholders, steering the company’s global sales strategies and advancing its market presence.

Opus IVS also welcomed Bill Lopez as the Vice President