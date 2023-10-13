Insurance and Collision Repair Organizations to Participate in Nevada Public Forum on Auto Insurance Rates November 1

The Nevada Division of Insurance (Division) has announced that it will be hosting a live webinar panel discussion to address questions and concerns about the rising costs of auto insurance in Nevada.

This event will be held virtually on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, from 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM (PDT) and is open to the public to attend. Interested attendees can get more details and register online.

A diverse team of specialists will be on hand to give their unique perspective on the factors that are influencing the rising rates and explore ways in which we can confront this challenge.