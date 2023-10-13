Consumer Group Seeks to Have Mercury Insurance License Suspended or Revoked in California

Consumer Watchdog yesterday filed a Petition to Intervene in an enforcement action brought by the California Department of Insurance (CDI) against Mercury Insurance Group for overcharging, misleading and discriminating against California homeowners and motorists.

Mercury is the state’s 3rd largest auto insurer and 6th largest home insurer.

Consumer Watchdog said its participation in the matter would focus on the company’s violations of Proposition 103, the 1988 insurance reform initiative. CDI has charged Mercury with 29 different violations of that law, including: overcharging Good Drivers and other motorists, penalizing motorists for not previously carrying insurance, charging unauthorized rates, and charging discriminatory