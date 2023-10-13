3M Opens Training Facility in Minnesota to Educate Collision Repair Technicians

3M officially opened its doors to the new 3M Skills Development Center, a 15,000-sq. ft. training facility in St. Paul, Minn. The 3M Skills Development Center is dedicated to educating and upskilling technicians across all experience levels on the most updated automotive collision repair and refinishing processes through intensive, hands-on training.

“With rapidly changing vehicle technology and a shortage of qualified collision repair technicians, investment in training is crucial to today’s aftermarket”, said Dave Gunderson, president, 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division. “Whether technicians are here to deepen their skills, challenge their own experiences or learn from experts to broaden their knowledge