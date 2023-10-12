Onwings Automotive Refinish System Receives CESVI Certification in Mexico, Central and Latin America

Shanghai, China-based Donglai Technology Company announced that its Onwings automotive refinish system has been Certified by CESVI International in Toluca, Mexico as a CESVI approved repair system for CESVI Certified Collision Shops throughout Mexico, Central and Latin America.

“After thorough analysis and testing of Onwings products we are proud to welcome Donglai as a Certified supplier to our collision shop members throughout this region of the world,” stated Augusto Bagase Rejon, Director General.

To qualify as a CESVI Certified Supplier a company must pass a series of product performance tests that are the equivalent of OEM Certification programs.

