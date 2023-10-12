New York Collision Repair Shop Owner Pleads Guilty to Income Tax Fraud

Shop owner had previously been convicted in New York State court of insurance and sales tax fraud.

A New York State man pleaded guilty October 11 to conspiring to defraud the United States relating to his efforts to conceal income from the IRS. In 2016, the defendant had also been convicted of insurance and sales tax fraud in a case brought in in Queens County Supreme Court in New York State.

According to court documents and statements made in court in the most recent case, Aniello Strocchia, of Maspeth, N.Y., owned and operated an auto repair shop that operated under