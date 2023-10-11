Max Malaret Named Vice President of Claims at Plymouth Rock Assurance

Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation announced that Max Malaret has joined its Independent Agency Auto Group as Vice President of Claims. In this role, Malaret will lead the Physical Damage team and provide oversight to claims training and leadership development, and drive strategic direction for claims operations. He will also hold responsibility for the subrogation and special investigative units.

The Plymouth Rock companies write and manage more than $1.8 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Malaret comes to Plymouth Rock with more than 16 years of insurance industry experience,