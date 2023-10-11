California BAR to Hold Regulatory Workshop October 19 on Collision Repair Tear Down Disclosure Requirements

The regulator proposes to amend existing regulations to clarify language along with estimate and work order requirements.

The California Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR) will hold a public regulatory workshop on October 19 to discuss and review proposed regulations that will modify the BAR’s tear down disclosure requirements and clarify expectations in collision repair transactions.

The in-person meeting will be held on October 19 starting at 1:30 p.m. (PDT) at the Department of Consumer Affairs, HQ 1, Hearing Room on 1625 North Market Blvd in Sacramento. The meeting follows the BAR Advisory Group meeting earlier in the day. There is