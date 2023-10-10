State Farm Expands Non-OEM Collision Repair Parts Across Most of the U.S.

Announcement follows test of expanded non-OEM part types in California and Arizona in June.

State Farm announced to its Select Service shops yesterday, October 9, that the largest private passenger auto insurer in the U.S. would fully sunset the decades-old suspension of non-original equipment manufacturer (non-OEM) collision repair parts in across most U.S. states starting next week.

According to the company, it will sunset the current suspension of all non-OEM crash parts, when available and appropriate, for both policyholder and claimant estimates in remaining jurisdictions. The effective date of the non-OEM parts policy is October 16.

State Farm, however, will