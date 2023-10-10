CollisionWeek

Classic Collision Acquires Three Collision Repair Centers in North Carolina

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of three CarSmart Collision Repair centers in Chapel Hill, Pittsboro, and Burlington, N.C.

Classic Collision Inc. logo “There are fewer repair centers that still share our commitment to customer service and guarantee satisfactory results to every person who walks through our doors; I trust that Classic Collision will continue that commitment,” stated Mark Wasmuth, former owner of CarSmart Collision Repair.

“We are excited to add three high-performing centers to the Classic Family in this new market. We recognize the need for high service standards and look forward to providing additional options to our customers in North Carolina,” states

