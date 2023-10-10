ASE Fall Testing Registration Opens

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence’s (ASE) fall registration period for ASE testing and recertification is now open. Those registering by the Dec. 31 deadline will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests.

ASE offers three test-taking options. In-person testing is available for all tests and is held throughout the year on days, nights and weekends at more than 450 secured, proctored Prometric test centers. The ASE renewal app for recertification is available to those with unexpired automobile certifications (A1-A9). ASE also offers ProProctor remote testing as an online recertification solution for all