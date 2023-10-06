CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Annual Award Winners Announced at Driven Brands Collision Repair Conference

Annual Award Winners Announced at Driven Brands Collision Repair Conference

By Leave a Comment

Abra, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA franchise partners continued their collective celebration Friday in Florida as part of the 2023 Evolution Conference, the inaugural Driven Brands U.S. collision repair joint conference, along with Driven Brands team members, vendors, and industry leaders from across the U.S.

The event was capped off by the awards gala where the guests donned their formal attire and celebrated their collective achievements during the conference.

  • Abra Rookie of the Year: Jeremy and Matt Buller, owners of Abra Bismarck, Abra Mandan and Abra Minot in North Dakota
  • CARSTAR Rookie of the Year: Carlos Guzman, owner of CARSTAR
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey