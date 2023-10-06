Annual Award Winners Announced at Driven Brands Collision Repair Conference

Abra, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA franchise partners continued their collective celebration Friday in Florida as part of the 2023 Evolution Conference, the inaugural Driven Brands U.S. collision repair joint conference, along with Driven Brands team members, vendors, and industry leaders from across the U.S.
The event was capped off by the awards gala where the guests donned their formal attire and celebrated their collective achievements during the conference.
- Abra Rookie of the Year: Jeremy and Matt Buller, owners of Abra Bismarck, Abra Mandan and Abra Minot in North Dakota
- CARSTAR Rookie of the Year: Carlos Guzman, owner of CARSTAR
