AmTrust Reports Average Windshield Repair-and-Replacement Costs Up 8% in 2022

Supply chain issues surrounding auto glass and the increasing sophistication of windshield technology drove up the average cost of windshield repair and replacement for car owners in the United States in 2022, according to the 2023 AmTrust Extended Auto Warranty Report released by AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a supplier of automobile warranties.

In an analysis of their warranty portfolio, AmTrust Warranty and Specialty Risk, a division of AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., showed an average of $760 to repair or replace a windshield in 2022. That figure is 8% higher than the previous year.

Bruce Saulnier, President of AmTrust Warranty &