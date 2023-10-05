CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / September Light Vehicle Sales Up Over 14% Compared to Last Year

September Light Vehicle Sales Up Over 14% Compared to Last Year

By Leave a Comment

According to NADA, September was the 13th straight month with year-over-year sales increases.

New light-vehicle sales in September 2023 increased year-over-year for the 13th straight month according to the National Automobile Dealers Association Market Beat Report. September 2023’s seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 15.7 million units represents an increase of 14.4% compared to September 2022.

Raw vehicle sales volume in the third quarter of the year totaled 3.95 million units, up 16.8% compared to the third quarter last year. According to Wards Intelligence, fleet deliveries represented an estimated 16.1% of total sales in September 2023, up slightly compared to

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey