September Light Vehicle Sales Up Over 14% Compared to Last Year

According to NADA, September was the 13th straight month with year-over-year sales increases.

New light-vehicle sales in September 2023 increased year-over-year for the 13th straight month according to the National Automobile Dealers Association Market Beat Report. September 2023’s seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 15.7 million units represents an increase of 14.4% compared to September 2022.

Raw vehicle sales volume in the third quarter of the year totaled 3.95 million units, up 16.8% compared to the third quarter last year. According to Wards Intelligence, fleet deliveries represented an estimated 16.1% of total sales in September 2023, up slightly compared to