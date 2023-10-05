MEMA Survey Reveals Supplier Base Feeling Impact of UAW Strike

Vehicle suppliers indicate growing layoffs and concern for sub-supplier financial viability. Border disruption further exacerbates supply chain issues.

MEMA Original Equipment Suppliers surveyed its members on the impact of the UAW strike against the Detroit Three. According to the association, vehicle suppliers employ over 900,000 workers, over six times more than the 146,000 UAW Detroit Three autoworkers. Additionally, suppliers contribute 2.5% of the U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Key take aways from the September 29, survey include: