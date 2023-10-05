Driven Brands Collision Repair Conference Raises Over $90,000 for Cystic Fibrosis

Abra, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA franchise partners continued their collective efforts Saturday in Florida as part of the inaugural Driven Brands U.S. collision repair joint conference, along with Driven Brands team members, vendors, and industry leaders from across the U.S.

The final day of the Evolution 2023 conference featured the Fenders and Fairways golf fundraiser, held at Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The event was attended by 60 golfers who teed it up in the scramble for fun – and fundraising. The winners were: