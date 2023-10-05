asTech Introduces Generative AI Tool Offering Instant Collision Repair Recommendations from Scan Results

asTech, a Repairify company, announced asTech Insights, a generative artificial intelligence (AI) product that will immediately enhance its OEM-compatible scans.

Through the power of AI, asTech Insights uses the results from an asTech OEM-Compatible pre-scan to automatically generate custom collision repair recommendations that are specific to the vehicle and identified DTC codes. All within seconds after completing the pre-scan.

“asTech insights is not simply a database that looks up and matches a DTC code to a preset repair recommendation,” said Cris Hollingsworth, President of Repairify Global Holdings Inc. “It’s a true AI Large Language Model, trained with extensive data sets