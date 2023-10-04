Report Details How Inflation Varied for Consumers Across U.S. States Last Year

The personal consumption expenditures index was above 9.7% in 10 states in 2022.

Nationally, personal consumption expenditures (PCE), in current dollars, increased 9.2 percent in 2022 after increasing 12.9 percent in 2021. PCE increased in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, with the percent change ranging from 11.8 percent in Idaho to 6.4 percent in Louisiana (table 1), according to statistics released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

The PCE state data provides an understanding of how inflation has impacted consumers in different areas across the U.S.

The PCE price index measures the change in the