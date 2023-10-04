California Insurance Department Fines App-Based Auto Insurer and Underwriter for Mishandling Claims

Department investigation leads to settlement with app-based auto insurance seller Go Maps and insurer Topa for mishandling claims.

The California Department of Insurance announced two settlement agreements with Go Maps, Inc. (Go Maps) and its insurance underwriter, Topa Insurance Company (Topa), after an investigation into complaints that consumer claims were mishandled for more than two dozen drivers.

As part of the agreement, Go Maps agreed to surrender its insurance license, pay a $150,000 fine, pay $50,000 in cost reimbursement, and provide the Department all the information necessary to ensure statutory requirements are fulfilled in regards to existing policyholders.

Topa was