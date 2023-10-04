Boyd Group Says UAW Strike Hasn’t Impacted its Parts Supply to Date But Cautions Long Strike Could Cause Disruptions

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE: BYD) yesterday commented on the potential impact of the United Auto Workers (UAW) labor strike.

“To date, the Strike has not impacted our ability to source parts required to complete collision repairs; however, should the Strike continue for an extended period of time, it is possible that parts supply from General Motors, Stellantis and Ford could be disrupted in a way that could have a material impact on our future results”, commented Tim O’Day, President & CEO of the Company.

“Leading up to this, many of our supplier partners increased their inventory levels to mitigate