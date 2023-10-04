ASE Education Foundation Thanks Partners for Supporting its Mission to Solve Technician Shortage

The ASE Education Foundation is thanking its industry partners and supporters as the organization continues to deliver innovative programs that help increase the number and diversity of service professionals entering the industry workforce.

“We extend our gratitude to all of our industry partners who offer invaluable support to the ASE Education Foundation year after year,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “Our partners are the pillars of the ASE Education Foundation, consistently contributing their expertise and essential resources to drive our programs. Their collaboration is pivotal as we continue to drive high school and college-level training program