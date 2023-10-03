Safelite Group Acquires Auto Glass Company with 3 Locations in Colorado

Safelite Group announced today an agreement to acquire the assets of Colorado-based Sun Auto Glass. The transaction was completed on Friday, September 29. With locations in Cortez, Pagosa Springs and Durango, Colo., the combined businesses broaden Safelite’s footprint in the state.

“It’s an exciting time in our business as we continue to expand our reach and provide the quality service our customers expect,” said Safelite’s President and CEO, Renee Cacchillo. “We look forward to leveraging the skills our new team members bring and making them feel right at home.”