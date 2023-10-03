Joe Hudson’s Collision Center Acquires Four Store MSO in Arkansas

Acquisition marks entry into 15th state.

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center (JHCC) announced the acquisition of Steve’s Auto Body, with four locations in Jonesboro, Marion, Paragould, and Searcy, Ark.

The acquisition of the four locations closed in mid-September, making them the first Joe Hudson’s Collision Center locations in Arkansas. This acquisition brings the total number of JHCC locations to 194 across 15 states

“We chose Joe Hudson’s Collision Center because they operated similarly to the way that we operated,” said Steve Hall, Jr., former co-owner of Steve’s Auto Body, along with his father, Steve Hall, Sr. “Their commitment to the