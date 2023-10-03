IAA’s Mark Helvenston Joins SkillsUSA Board of Directors

Mark Helvenston, vice president, industry relations and alliance partnerships for IAA, an RB Global company, was recently elected to serve as a business and industry representative on the SkillsUSA Board of Directors.

“It is my honor to serve on the SkillsUSA board of directors and take a more influential role in helping to deliver the organization’s mission,” Helvenston said. “I am looking forward to working with the board and staff to champion the future of skilled trades workers and help SkillsUSA continue to empower students to become responsible, career-ready leaders within their communities.”

