CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / IAA’s Mark Helvenston Joins SkillsUSA Board of Directors

IAA’s Mark Helvenston Joins SkillsUSA Board of Directors

By Leave a Comment

Mark Helvenston, vice president, industry relations and alliance partnerships for IAA, an RB Global company, was recently elected to serve as a business and industry representative on the SkillsUSA Board of Directors.

IAA logo“It is my honor to serve on the SkillsUSA board of directors and take a more influential role in helping to deliver the organization’s mission,” Helvenston said. “I am looking forward to working with the board and staff to champion the future of skilled trades workers and help SkillsUSA continue to empower students to become responsible, career-ready leaders within their communities.”

I am looking forward to working with

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey