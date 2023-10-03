CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Consumer Federation of America Report Highlights Top U.S. Insurance CEO Pay

Consumer Federation of America Report Highlights Top U.S. Insurance CEO Pay

By Leave a Comment

According to consumer group, as insurance rates increase, CEOs at 10 largest auto and home insurers were paid a quarter billion dollars in past two years. But a CollisionWeek analysis shows CEO compensation doesn’t appear to be keeping pace with the rate of overall inflation.

A Consumer Federation of America (CFA) review says insurance executive compensation shows that CEOs overseeing the nation’s ten largest personal lines insurance companies raked in massive salaries, bonuses, and other payments, while spiking insurance rates are causing hardship for policyholders across the country.

According to August’s Consumer Price Index, auto insurance costs are up 19%

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey