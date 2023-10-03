Consumer Federation of America Report Highlights Top U.S. Insurance CEO Pay

According to consumer group, as insurance rates increase, CEOs at 10 largest auto and home insurers were paid a quarter billion dollars in past two years. But a CollisionWeek analysis shows CEO compensation doesn’t appear to be keeping pace with the rate of overall inflation.

A Consumer Federation of America (CFA) review says insurance executive compensation shows that CEOs overseeing the nation’s ten largest personal lines insurance companies raked in massive salaries, bonuses, and other payments, while spiking insurance rates are causing hardship for policyholders across the country.

According to August’s Consumer Price Index, auto insurance costs are up 19%